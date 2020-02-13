Analysts Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) PT at $139.82

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.92. 1,202,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.