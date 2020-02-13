Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $72.90

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 620,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $99,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $29,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

