Analysts Set Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Target Price at $6.61

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE FIT remained flat at $$6.50 on Monday. 205,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,721. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

