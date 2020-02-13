Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,251. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

