Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,300. Andersons has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

