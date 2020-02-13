Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) Shares Down 2.9%

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 142,629 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.76 million and a PE ratio of 82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1)

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Seafood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Seafood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.