Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE AR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,178. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

