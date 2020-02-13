AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.05.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

