Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $327.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

