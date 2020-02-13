Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,977,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,690,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,424.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

