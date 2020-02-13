Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $327.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,422.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 112,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

