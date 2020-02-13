Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 100,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,816. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

