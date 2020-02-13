Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.94

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 13093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.