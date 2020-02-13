Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of AMAT opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $65.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

