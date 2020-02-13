Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $65.37 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

