Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

AQST stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

