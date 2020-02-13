Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 390,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.35. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

