Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.33.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.