Arionum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $169.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $113,642.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,189.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02622483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.04581023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00788961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00892095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00115761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009692 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00701734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

