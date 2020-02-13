Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $78.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

