Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. bought 41,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,581 shares of company stock worth $99,667. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

