ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.02-1.09 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.