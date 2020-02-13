ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.11 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.02-1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 351,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

