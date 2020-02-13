Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ APWC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 43,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

