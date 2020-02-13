ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $316.02

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $316.02 and last traded at $315.83, with a volume of 107655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.57 and a 200 day moving average of $262.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $49,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

