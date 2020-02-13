AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Earnings History for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

