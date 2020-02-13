AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

