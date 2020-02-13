AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s 8th Largest Position

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 23,458,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

