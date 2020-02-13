AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.