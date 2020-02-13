AudioCoin (ADC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $203,620.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,415.74 or 1.00400972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

