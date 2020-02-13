Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.24. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,209 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

