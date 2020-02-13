Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.51. 892,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,341. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 314.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

