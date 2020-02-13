AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of AN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 216,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

