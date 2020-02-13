Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $68.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Axis Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 30.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 344,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,086. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

