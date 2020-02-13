Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

