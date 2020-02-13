AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 588,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AXTI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 116,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,489. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.62.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.