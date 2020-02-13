Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,302 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,359. The stock has a market cap of $503.15 million, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.