B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 2,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515. B Communications has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.71.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

