B. Riley Comments on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UEPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

