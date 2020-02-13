B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

