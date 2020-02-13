Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

