Bancorporation National Zions Sells 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00.
Shares of AGM stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
