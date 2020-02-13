Bancorporation National Zions Sells 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.