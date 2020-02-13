Bank of America Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.
NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 7,887,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.
In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NetApp by 263.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 419,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 304,006 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
