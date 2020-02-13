Bank of America Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 7,887,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NetApp by 263.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 419,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 304,006 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

