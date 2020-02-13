Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$67.17 and a 12-month high of C$76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.