Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 185 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.44 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 51,864,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.16.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

