Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,831,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,181. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

