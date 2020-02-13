Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,831,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,181. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

