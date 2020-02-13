Barrington Research Boosts Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

LGF.A has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.