Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.09. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 9,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 927,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,972 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Baytex Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,252,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.