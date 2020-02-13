BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 142,473 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 75,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

