Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0113

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $10,994.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $618.64 or 0.06058273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00056917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00127600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,688,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

