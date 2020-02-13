Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

